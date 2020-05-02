  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Over 190 Pakistan nationals stranded in India set to leave India

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 02: Over 190 Pakistani nationals stranded in India due to the lockdown in 10 different states have been allowed to exit the country.

    Over 190 Pakistan nationals stranded in India set to leave India
    Representational Image

    They will exit India via the Attari-Wagah border next week. The Ministry of External Affairs has told the respective state police chiefs to facilitate the travel. The Pakistani nationals would reach the border by early Tuesday, following which the formalities for their return would take place.

    Full list of what is allowed and not allowed during lockdown 3.0

    The decision was taken after the Pakistan High Commission had requested India to help facilitate movement of their nationals from different parts of the country. It may be recalled that in April a smaller group had left Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, but the group was much smaller.

    The states from where the Pakistani nationals would leave this time are from Maharashtra, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.

    In his communication to the state governments, Dammu Ravi, the additional secretary at the External Affairs Ministry said that it is requested that all returning Pakistan nationals may be screened as per international norms and existing provisions of the Government of India and only asymptomatic individuals may be allowed to return.

    More PAKISTAN News

    Read more about:

    pakistan coronavirus ministry of external affairs

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X