Over 190 Pakistan nationals stranded in India set to leave India

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 02: Over 190 Pakistani nationals stranded in India due to the lockdown in 10 different states have been allowed to exit the country.

They will exit India via the Attari-Wagah border next week. The Ministry of External Affairs has told the respective state police chiefs to facilitate the travel. The Pakistani nationals would reach the border by early Tuesday, following which the formalities for their return would take place.

The decision was taken after the Pakistan High Commission had requested India to help facilitate movement of their nationals from different parts of the country. It may be recalled that in April a smaller group had left Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, but the group was much smaller.

The states from where the Pakistani nationals would leave this time are from Maharashtra, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.

In his communication to the state governments, Dammu Ravi, the additional secretary at the External Affairs Ministry said that it is requested that all returning Pakistan nationals may be screened as per international norms and existing provisions of the Government of India and only asymptomatic individuals may be allowed to return.