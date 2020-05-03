Over 16,000 visited Tablighi Jamaat HQ between March 13 and 24

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 03: The Delhi police in its report said that over 16,000 visited the Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters in Nizamuddin around the time of the coronavirus outbreak. The in its report said that these persons visited the Jamaat between March 13 and 24.

The report that has been compiled has been submitted to the Central and state governments based on the active cell phones inside the headquarters. The Delhi police said that nearly 1,000 who visited the headquarters were from outside Delhi. The police has checked the call details of over 16,000 persons and it was found that they had come in contact with 15,000 persons.

All units of the Delhi police understood this humongous task of tracing and tracking the persons and their contacts. Data suggests that there was a massive jump in the number of cases after March 13.

It may be recalled that the police and health department officials had evacuated around 2,300 people from the Jamaat's headquarters between March 29 and 31. Further it was also found that the members of the Jamaat had hidden in several Mosques. In Delhi alone, it was found that 200 members of the Jamaat had hidden in around 16 Mosques.

The police say that the chief of the Jamaat, Maulana Saad and six others have been named in the first information report for defying orders despite the restrictions that were in place owing to the coronavirus situation.