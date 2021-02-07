YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Aero India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Over 12k COVID-19 cases reported in one day, 78 new fatalities

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 7: India''s tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,08,26,363 with 12,059 new infections being reported in a day, while the daily deaths fell below 100 for the third time this month, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

    Over 12k COVID-19 cases reported in one day, 78 new fatalities

    The death toll increased to 1,54,996 with 78 daily new fatalities, the lowest recorded after nine months, the data updated at 8 am showed.

    The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,05,22,601, pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.20 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

    The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 2 lakh.

    Vaccines which are in pipeline will work against the new variants of SARS-CoV-2

    There are 1,48,766 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.37 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

    India''s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

    It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore mark on December 19.

    According to ICMR, 20,13,68,378 samples have been tested up to February 6 with 6,95,789 samples being tested on Saturday.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Sunday, February 7, 2021, 11:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 7, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X