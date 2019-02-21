  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Over 1,000 kids died in Adani-run hospital in Kutch in 5 years: Govt

    By PTI
    |

    Gandhinagar, Feb 21: Over 1,000 children had died at the Adani Foundation-run GK General Hospital in Bhuj town of Kutch district during the last five years, the Gujarat government told the legislative assembly on Wednesday.

    GK General Hospital in Bhuj. Courtesy: http://www.adanifoundation.org
    GK General Hospital in Bhuj. Courtesy: http://www.adanifoundation.org

    Responding to a written query by Santokben Arethia (Congress) during the Question Hour, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said in his written reply that as many as 1,018 children had died at the Adani Foundation-run hospital in the last five years.

    As per the figures shared by Patel, who handles the Health portfolio, 188 children had died in 2014-15, 187 in 2015-16, 208 in 2016-17, 276 in 2017-18 and 159 in 2018-19 (till now) from different ailments and medical complications.

    Also Read | 'Namumkin Ab Mumkin Hai:' Modi sarkar's tagline for 2019 LS polls

    Patel added that a committee was formed in May last year to probe the causes of the deaths.

    In its report, the committee listed various reasons behind the death of the children (infants), Patel said in his reply.

    These included serious complications among prematurely born babies, infectious diseases, respiratory complications, birth asphyxia and sepsis among infants either referred to the hospital or born there, he said.

    Referring to the panel report findings, Patel told the assembly that the treatment administered by the hospital was as per the "set protocols and standard guidelines".

    Read more about:

    gautam adani gujarat

    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 12:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue