If you thought poetry is something only humans could write, you were wrong!

New Delhi, Dec 3: We have known all throughout that writing poetry needs emotions that only human beings possess. But in this age of incredible technological progress, a report has come up which suggests that we can also see poetries getting generated instead of being penned! Well, unbelievable but you have heard it right.

According to a report in Mashable India, an Israeli poet named Erhan Hadas, who is also a software developer and new media artiste, makes computer-based poetry generators, was at 'Tata Literature Live!' in Mumbai last month and he had a chat with the website on the technology of poetry writing(!)

Also Read | Turkish pilot finds former teacher among flight passengers & did something special

"The headset performs an EG exam that measures the brainwaves and according to the outcome, generates lines of poetry. There's a mechanism of neural feedback. This works in three different ways; if the person concentrates enough, a line about urban life in generated, if the person is meditating, a line about nature will be generated, and in the case of mental arousal, a zen-like line will be created. The concentration level has an effect on the poetry," Hadas was quoted as saying by Mashable India while explaining the technology.

When asked about poetry being written by machines, Hadas had this to say: "When you think of computational poetry, you think of something that is artificial and rule-based. Humans don't think of themselves as machines and to some people, poetry is the final frontier of humanity, the last area to be occupied by computers. That's why we did the project, to show that it's possible for computers to do that," Mashable reported.

Also Read | She sits on the road side to clear people's grammar confusion & also serve a greater purpose

Hadas also has developed a technology that uses brainwave readings and translates them into beautiful lines of poetry, as a part of a project named 'Mind Your Poem', in collaboration with Eyal Gruss and Gilat Parag.