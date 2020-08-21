Out at two, still at three: Why are the India-China talks not moving forward

New Delhi, Aug 21: The Chinese troops have disengaged and moved back from the Galwan Valley and Hot Springs. However they are yet to vacate the Pangong Tso Finger areas.

Sources said that the Chinese are yet to vacate Depsang and Gogra, sources tell OneIndia.

A read out by the Ministry of External Affairs said that both sides agreed to resolve the outstanding issues in an expeditious manner and in accordance with the existing protocols. "The two sides were in agreement that restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas would be essential for the overall development of bilateral relations," the read out also said.

Further the two sides which held the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) agreed to hold more diplomatic and military level talks to ensure that there is complete disengagement.

Even after the last meeting the MEA had said that both sides agreed that an early and complete disengagement of troops along the LAC in accordance with bilateral agreement and protocols was essential for overall development of bilateral relations.

It may be recalled that the seventh meeting of the WMCC was held last month. Both sides had agreed on complete disengagement along the LAC at eastern Ladakh. The talks are headed by the joint secretary level officials from both sides.

The Chinese have not disengaged in the Finger Area, Depsang Plains and Gogra despite multiple rounds of talks. The Chinese have been camping in the Finger Areas for the past three months and have been constructing bunkers and sangars.