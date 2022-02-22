Our work in last 5 years laid foundation for the next 25 years: PM Modi in Manipur

Union Budget will be of great help in implementing National Education Policy: PM Modi

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday claimed that the BJP's double engine government has laid the foundation for the development of Manipur for the next 25 years.

Speaking at an election rally in Manipur's Heingang, the PM, who expressed his confidence of coming to power again, said, "In the last 5 years, BJP's double engine government worked towards the overall development of Manipur. You have seen BJP's good governance and good intentions. Our work in the last 5 years has laid the foundation for the next 25 years. You have witnessed BJP's good governance as well as a good intention,"

He then targeted Congress for delivering inequality to Manipur despite ruling the state for decades.

"Last month, Manipur completed 50 years of its formation. The state has witnessed several governments in the last few decades. After decades of Congress rule, Manipur had got only inequality," he said.

The Prime Minister stated that the BJP government gave relief to the people by ending bandhs and blockades.

"Congress, on the other hand, had made bandhs and blockades the main feature of Manipur," he added.

He further appealed to the youths to exercise their franchise. "I'd like to appeal to the youth and the first-time voters - your vote is your active participation in this government and you become a part of the decision-making," he said.

He also hailed the good works done by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, saying his government has written a new chapter of change for Manipur, taking everyone forward.

PM Modi said that every 7 out of 10 Manipuri is now benefiting from the free ration. "Manipuri women had led a historic battle against foreign forces. Former governments never made the lives of Manipuri women easy. Only the NDA governments understood their problems and worked towards making their lives better," said PM Modi.

Manipur will vote in two phases on February 28 and March 5.