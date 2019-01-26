Our unsung heroes: When the IB thwarted 5 major attacks ahead of Republic Day

New Delhi, Jan 26: A very happy Republic Day to all. There are many who are being honoured for their bravery today. On this day, let us take a moment to thank our unsung heroes, who work quietly behind the scenes to ensure that our nation are safe.

They are not out in the open. They do not appear in the media, but work tirelessly for hours to ensure that you and I sleep in peace. This is the Intelligence Bureau who have had a very busy couple of months.

Thanks their surveillance, inputs and hard work, the IB officers have managed to bust at least five major plots ahead of Republic Day. Let us take a look.

The plot in Punjab:

The first one was a plot in Punjab. The intelligence detected movement of terrorists of the Khalistan movement and also those from Jammu and Kashmir coming together to carry out a big attack in Punjab and New Delhi.

A plan had been hatched by Zakir Musa, who entered Punjab in disguise. He was planning on carrying out a strike along with the Khalistan terrorists in Ludhiana and Delhi. He came to Punjab disguised as a Sikh and was in touch with several persons part of the local module.

A high alert was declared in Punjab, following which there was a major crackdown on the modules. IB officials say that the threat has not passed, but has been neutralised to a great extent.

The ISIS:

In December, the National Investigation Agency acting on the basis of several inputs provided by the Intelligence Bureau raided modules of Harkat-ul-Harb in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Over 10 persons were arrested with several arms and ammunition. The NIA said that they were planning on carrying out a series of strikes ahead of Republic Day and also the general elections.

During the raids, the NIA found literature relating to the Islamic State and said that the module was inspired by the international terrorist group. However further investigations have shown that the module boss was being handled from Pakistan. This lent credence to the fact that the Intelligence Bureau has always maintained that the ISI has been setting up modules in the name of the ISIS in India.

Investigations also revealed the main intention was to disrupt the elections and embarrass the security agencies. An NIA official also said that the module was ready to launch a major strike ahead of January 26 and would have gone through with the plan had it not been busted in the nick of time.

The communal plot:

The latest plot to be busted was one that was hatched by the D-syndicate. Three sharpshooters including an Afghan national identified as Wali Raja were arrested by the sleuths of the Special Cell, Delhi Police.

A man alleged to be a member of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has been arrested on charges of planning to carry out terror strikes in the national capital during Republic Day celebrations, Delhi Police officials said.

The JeM:

Abdul Latif Ganai, alias Umair alias Dilawar, was arrested by Delhi Police's Special Cell late night on January 20, they said.

The arrest was made after police got a tip-off that a JeM terrorist, the mastermind behind a series of grenade attacks in Srinagar recently, was planning similar terror strikes in heavy footfall areas in Delhi during Republic Day celebrations, an official said.

Dilawar was arrested with incriminating material during the night of January 20-21, he said. A team rushed to Jammu and Kashmir and recovered two IED/grenades.

It also arrested another terrorist, Hilal, from Bandipora who had carried out recce of target areas in Delhi. Information about the module was shared with Srinagar Police, which thereafter arrested terrorists involved in grenade attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

The acid plot:

The Maharashtra ATS, with the help of intelligence inputs busted a major module which was planning on carrying out lone wolf attacks ahead of Republic Day. At least 7 persons were arrested and incriminating material was seized from them.

The ATS said that these persons were planing on carrying out acid and knife attacks and they were inspired by the Islamic State. The entire operation was being coordinated by a PFI operative from Aurangabad.