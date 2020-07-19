Our Place In Space: LIVE webinar with Sunita Williams

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 19: Exploration has always been at the heart of the human experience. Indian-American NASA astronaut Sunita Williams exemplifies this spirit. Join her during a live webinar being organised by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre on July 19 at 7 pm.

In a bid to get the best of knowledge from all over the world to Indian youth, Kalam Centre has been organising Dr. Kalam Memorial Lecture where they invite top-notch speakers from different domains to talk about their ideas for the future. This is a live session which acts as a horizontal ground to discuss and evolve ideas for the future in different fields.

Next lecture in this series will be with NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams. Kalam Centre invites students, teachers, parents and all the space enthusiasts for Dr. Kalam Memorial Lecture on July 19, 2020 at 07:00 PM (IST) with NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams on 'Our Place In Space.'

Sunita Williams is a veteran of two space missions. She holds the record of the longest space flight by a woman. In all, she has been on seven spacewalks. In August 2007, she also became the first person to run a marathon in space.

Williams has spent a total of 322 days in space on two missions, Expedition 14/15 and Expedition 32/33.

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Centre

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Centre for Creating Livable Planet and Sustainable Development has started Institute of Future Studies which is the nation's first future learning institute designed to produce the next generation of pioneers - who will walk on Mars and those who will cure the planet and humankind.

It covers about 600 government schools and encompasses over 450 libraries spread across 14 states reaching out to over 500,000 underprivileged children who are dedicated to propagating the ideas of science and technology.

"We believe that children are all unique in their ways, it does not matter what grades they get, every child, with the right guidance, has the chance to shape the future and find their place in the books of history,"a press release from the Centre noted.

To register, visit www.kalamcentre.com/webinarinvite

Catch her live on the Facebook (www.facebook.com/kalamcentre) and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/c/IgnitedMindsAcademy) channels of Kalam Centre.

This will be followed by a live question and answer session. You can post your questions on your social media accounts with #AskSunitaWilliams.

For any queries please connect:

Vishaka Ranjan

Head Operations and Communications, Kalam Centre

9158639969, 8668808247