Our own George Floyd moment: Outrage after UP cop forcibly cremates Hathras rape victim at night

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Sep 30: The death of a 20-year-old woman after she was gang-raped and tortured in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras has evoked nationwide outrage in the country.

The body of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died in a Delhi hospital a fortnight after she was gang-raped, was cremated in Hathras in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

The Congress slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the Hathras gang-rape victim''s family being allegedly denied the right to perform her last rites, with party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanding Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath''s resignation.

Local police officers, however, told PTI that the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

The Congress has been holding protests in the national capital and various parts of Uttar Pradesh demanding justice for the gang-rape victim.

Party leader Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet, said, "A daughter of India is raped-murdered, facts are suppressed and in the end, the right to perform the last rites is also taken away from the victim''s family."

"It is insulting and unjust," he said in the tweet in Hindi using the hashtag ''Hathras Horror Shocks India''.

Hathras rape: #HathrasHorrorShocksIndia trends on Twitter

Along with the tweet, Rahul Gandhi also tagged a video purportedly of the cremation site showing a police officer not answering to queries as to whether the body of the victim was being cremated there.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi said, "I was on the phone with the Hathras victim''s father when he was informed that his daughter had passed away. I heard him cry out in despair."

"He had just been telling me that all he wanted was justice for his child. Last night the victim''s father was robbed of the chance to take his daughter home for the last time and perform her last rites," she said in a series of tweets.

Tagging Adityanath, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said, "RESIGN. Instead of protecting the victim and her family, your government became complicit in depriving her of every single human right, even in death. You have no moral right to continue as chief minister."

In another tweet in Hindi, she alleged that at 2:30 am Wednesday the "victim''s kin kept requesting", but the UP administration "forcibly" cremated the deceased.

"The government did not protect her when she was alive. The government did not provide her timely treatment when she was attacked. After her death, the government took away the right of the family to perform the last rites of their daughter and did not respect the deceased," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Hitting out at the chief minister, she alleged, "Gross inhumanity. You did not stop the crime but behaved like criminals. You did not stop the atrocities, but committed atrocity on an innocent child and her family twice."

Tagging Adityanath and asking him to resign, Priyanka Gandhi said, "There is no justice in your rule, only injustice."

The Congress'' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and asked why was the victim''s family was denied the right to perform her last rites and why was the body cremated at 2:30 am.

He alleged that all limits of atrocities and brutality had been crossed and demanded Yogi Adityanath''s resignation.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the death of Hathras gangrape victim a matter of shame for the country as well as for the governments and demanded the hanging of the guilty.

"The death of Hathras victim is shameful for the entire society, country as well as for all the governments. It's highly sad that so many daughters are being sexually assaulted and we have not been able to protect them. The guilty must be hanged at the earliest," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

"Even criminals are allowed dignified cremation. Here is a rape victim being cremated by police at 2:30 am without family members. Could this happen if the family was not dalit? This is a matter of national shame. Our own George Floyd moment," Yogendra Yadav tweeted.

She was gang-raped on September 14 following which she was admitted to the AMU''s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh.

The accused had also tried to strangulate her to death as she resisted their attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it.

The four accused have already been arrested.