Our most important partner in Indo-Pacific Region: US on India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 10: The United States called India as one of the most important partners in the Indo-Pacific Region and welcomed New Delhi's emergence as a leading global power.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price during a press briefing said, India is one of the most important partners in the Indo-Pacific region to us. We welcome India's emergence as a leading global power and its role as a net security provider in the region.

"We cooperate on a wide range of diplomatic and security issues, including defense, non-proliferation, regional cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, counter-terrorism, peacekeeping, environment, health, education, technology, agriculture, space and oceans and that list is not exhaustive," he also said.

Price welcomed India's tenure at the United Nations Security Council as a non-permanent member and said that the US remains India's largest trading partners. While mentioning the conversation between US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, the spokesperson said, Secretary Blinken today spoke with his Indian counterpart Foreign Minister Jaishankar. I think I would start by saying that the US-India comprehensive strategic partnership is both broad as well as multifaceted. We will continue to engage at the highest levels of pour government to deepen cooperation on many fronts and we are confident that the strong and upward trajectory of our partnership will continue.

We are closely monitoring the situation. We know the ongoing talks between governments of India and China and we continue to support direct dialogue and a peaceful resolution of those border disputes," he said while commenting on the India-China border dispute.