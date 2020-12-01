Our internal issue says Shiv Sena leader on Trudeau’s remarks on farmer protests

New Delhi, Dec 01: Following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's remarks on the farmers' protests, Shiv Sena leader, Priyanka Chaturvedi said that this is India's internal issue.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau backs onging farmer protest in India, Watch the video|Oneindia News

"Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, backing Indian farmers who have intensified their agitation against the new farm laws, noting that the situation is concerning," Trudeau said in a video message.

"The news coming out of India about the protest by farmers. The situation is concerning and we're all very worried about family and friends. I know that's a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest," the Canadian PM said.

Delhi chalo protest: Farmer unions accept Centre's offer to hold talks over agri laws

"We believe in the importance of dialogue and that's why, we've reached out to multiple means, directly to the India authorities to highlight our concerns. This is a moment for all of us to pull together," the Canadian leader also said.

Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, "dear @JustinTrudeau, touched by your concern but India's internal issue is not fodder for another nation's politics. Pls respect the courtesies that we always extend to other nations. Request PM @narendramodi ji to resolve this impasse before other countries find it okay to opine."