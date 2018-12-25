'Our govt managed to extradite middleman, says PM Modi in Assam public rally

Dhemaji, Dec 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi boasted government's achievement of successful extradition of alleged middleman Christian Michel to the country in a public rally held in Assam's Dhemaji.

Addressing a public rally in Dhemaji, PM Modi, said, "Four years ago nobody would have imagined that a man who was involved in a Helicopter scam would be brought to India. Our government managed to do it."

Talking about the Bogibeel Bridge, PM Modi gave the credit to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee for his vision to develop the northeast region.

Pm Modi said, "About 16 years ago, Atal Ji came here. He had a vision for the development of the Bogibeel Bridge. This Bridge is also a tribute to his vision. When Vajpayee ji's Government lost power in 2004, several key infrastructure projects of his era were not completed."

He further said that after the BJP came into power infrastructure projects are on fast track.

"Things have changed after May 2014 when topmost priority is being accorded to key projects. Delayed infrastructure projects were adversely impacting India's development trajectory. When we assumed office, we added speed to these projects and worked towards their quick completion, " said PM Modi.