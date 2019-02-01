  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Our govt broke back of high inflation: Piyush Goyal

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 01: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal Friday said the government has been able to contain double digit inflation and has restrained the "back-breaking" inflation to an average 4.6 per cent.

    Piyush Goyal
    Piyush Goyal

    Presenting the Interim Budget 2019-20, Goyal said during the previous UPA government (2009-14), inflation averaged as high as 10.1 per cent.

    "This was primarily because food inflation increased (during 2009-14). In contrast to that, our government broke the back-breaking inflation. We have brought down average inflation to 4.6 per cent, which is lower than the inflation during the tenure of any other government," Goyal said in his Budget speech in Parliament.

    He also said that the inflation came down to as low as 2.19 per cent in December 2018.

    "If we would not have controlled inflation, our families would have spent 35-40 per cent more today on basic necessities such as food, travel, consumer durable and housing," he said.

    Stating that the government had "undertaken path-breaking structural reforms by introducing GST and other reforms", he said that the NDA government has been able to rein in inflation.

    Goyal said, India has been recognised as brightest spot in the world in last five years.

    Read more about:

    budget 2019 inflation piyush goyal

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue