Our goal is to achieve universal health coverage: Siddaramaiah

Since 2013, the Karnataka Government-led by CM Siddaramaiah has been working towards building a healthy society. To achieve this noble task, the state has made significant progress through the implementation of Universal healthcare, free dialysis, Rajiv Arogya Bhagya schemes, to name a few.
Also, the government has taken innovative steps to ensure access to health services. Tele-medicine service has been introduced to enable healthcare access in remote locations and the ambitious Universal Health Coverage program to benefit 1.05 Crore households.
In the last 4.5 years, numerous initiatives have been undertaken to ensure every individual has easy access to quality healthcare. As a result, the state has witnessed a drastic reduction in infant and maternity mortality deaths.
In 2018 Budget, CM Siddaramaiah proposed to upgrade 9000 sub-centres across Karnataka as Health and Wellness centres. Also, all district and taluk hospitals to be certified under national Accreditation Board to improve Quality Services.
Universal healthcare
- UHC to cover all 1.40 Cr households of Karnataka
- 1.05 Crore priority households will avail the benefit, free of cost
- APL Families can enrol online by paying a nominal fee of Rs. 300 and Rs. 700 in rural and urban areas respectively
Free dialysis
- Dialysis Centres opened in 176 Taluks
- 31,561 Patients benefited so far
Suvarna Arogya Suraksha
- Cashless Tertiary Healthcare for BPL Families
- Rs. 1.5 Lakh upper limit of treatment
- 300 Medical procedures identified
Rajiv Arogya Bhagya
- A subsidised health scheme for APL families
- Subsidy for treatments of up to Rs. 1.5 Lakh annually
- Covers over 447 surgical procedures
- To benefit over 3.5 Crore people