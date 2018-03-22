Our goal is to achieve universal health coverage: Siddaramaiah

Since 2013, the Karnataka Government-led by CM Siddaramaiah has been working towards building a healthy society. To achieve this noble task, the state has made significant progress through the implementation of Universal healthcare, free dialysis, Rajiv Arogya Bhagya schemes, to name a few.

Also, the government has taken innovative steps to ensure access to health services. Tele-medicine service has been introduced to enable healthcare access in remote locations and the ambitious Universal Health Coverage program to benefit 1.05 Crore households.

In the last 4.5 years, numerous initiatives have been undertaken to ensure every individual has easy access to quality healthcare. As a result, the state has witnessed a drastic reduction in infant and maternity mortality deaths.

In 2018 Budget, CM Siddaramaiah proposed to upgrade 9000 sub-centres across Karnataka as Health and Wellness centres. Also, all district and taluk hospitals to be certified under national Accreditation Board to improve Quality Services.

Universal healthcare UHC to cover all 1.40 Cr households of Karnataka

1.05 Crore priority households will avail the benefit, free of cost

APL Families can enrol online by paying a nominal fee of Rs. 300 and Rs. 700 in rural and urban areas respectively Free dialysis Dialysis Centres opened in 176 Taluks

31,561 Patients benefited so far Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Cashless Tertiary Healthcare for BPL Families

Rs. 1.5 Lakh upper limit of treatment

300 Medical procedures identified Rajiv Arogya Bhagya A subsidised health scheme for APL families

Subsidy for treatments of up to Rs. 1.5 Lakh annually

Covers over 447 surgical procedures

