Our Gathbandhan is strong, unlike what the BJP is saying: Akhilesh hits back at Modi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 05: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks that SP has a tacit understanding with the Congress and BSP boss Mayawati has been kept in the dark.

"They are now saying that we are betraying Bahujan Samaj Party. These BJP people have learnt from the British about the law of divide and rule. This is the Prime Minister who before spoke about shamshan and kabristan, diwali and ramzan and also said somethings about marginalised communities. This gathbandhan is strong.

This will give the country new government and a new Prime Minister," Akhilesh said.

"Their arithmetic has gone wrong. They know they won't be able to form govt. BJP can see no other way. They're not talking about development, farmers income. PM just wants to mislead people. SP-BSP-RLD will decide who will form govt and be the PM," Akhilesh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Prime Minister Modi had said Akhilesh Yadav was colluding with the Congress behind Mayawati's back.

Alleging that SP and the BSP would be at each other's throats after the election results come out, PM Modi said, "The SP is going soft on the Congress, but its alliance partner BSP chief Mayawati is attacking the Congress... Congress leaders are happily sharing the stage with Samajwadi Party in rallies. These people have betrayed Behenji so cunningly that she cannot even see through the games."

PM Modi, who had time and again accused several opposition leaders of vying for the top post, said, "It was said you (Mayawati) will be made the prime minister, but now Behenji has understood that the SP and the Congress are playing a big game with her".

Mayawati had been furious with the Congress after a candidate from her party had changed camp in Madhya Pradesh. She had even threatened that she would pull out support from the Kamal Nath government, which has a wafer-thin majority, and accused the Congress of being hand-in-glove with the BJP.