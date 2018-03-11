Our future depends on working together: PM Narendra Modi at Solar Summit

As the first International Solar Alliance (ISA) Summit, co-hosted by India and France, at Rashtrapati Bhavan kicked off today, it not only brings spotlight on India as a key player in harnessing solar energy, it is also being seen as a huge diplomatic victory for the country.

The alliance, which aims at promoting solar energy and reduction in the use of fossil fuels in energy-rich countries, was launched in November 2015 at the Paris climate summit by PM Modi and former French President Francois Hollande.

While addressing Modi said,'' Our future depends on working together. Veda's consider the sun as the soul of the world, it has been considered as a life nurturer. Today, for combating climate change, we need to look at this ancient idea to find a way.''

''If we connect solar energy with other technology then result becomes even better. We want solar revolution not only in India but in the world too. India to start Solar Technology Mission: PM Narendra Modi at Solar Summit,'' Modi said.

''With PM Modi we are committed&we hv same obsession-creating momentum,inspiring people&gathering them to deliver results.But we're obsessed by concrete results,so now we are creating new momentum,we take new commitment to deliver complete results for our countries and planet,'' E Macron said.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.