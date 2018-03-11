Our future depends on working together: PM Narendra Modi at Solar Summit

As the first International Solar Alliance (ISA) Summit, co-hosted by India and France, at Rashtrapati Bhavan kicked off today, it not only brings spotlight on India as a key player in harnessing solar energy, it is also being seen as a huge diplomatic victory for the country.

The alliance, which aims at promoting solar energy and reduction in the use of fossil fuels in energy-rich countries, was launched in November 2015 at the Paris climate summit by PM Modi and former French President Francois Hollande.

Speaking at the founding conference of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), Modi said,'' Our future depends on working together. Veda's consider the sun as the soul of the world, it has been considered as a life nurturer. Today, for combating climate change, we need to look at this ancient idea to find a way.''

''If we connect solar energy with other technology then result becomes even better. We want solar revolution not only in India but in the world too. India to start Solar Technology Mission: PM Narendra Modi at Solar Summit,'' Modi said.

Modi presented a 10-point action plan that includes making affordable solar technology available to all nations, raising the share of electricity generated from photovoltaic cells in the energy mix, framing regulations and standards, consultancy support for bankable solar projects and creating a network of centres for excellence.

For achieving the ISA target of over 1,000 GW of solar generation capacity and mobilisation of investment of over USD 1 trillion by 2030, Modi called for concessional financing and less-risky funds being made available for such projects.

India, he said, will generated 175 GW of electricity from renewable sources including 100 GW from solar. ISA secretariat has to be strengthened and made professional, he said, adding that solar energy presents a permanent, affordable and reliable source for meeting energy needs of mankind.

As a demonstration of India's commitment to ISA, Modi said 500 training slots will be created for member countries and a solar technology mission will be started to lead R&D in the sector. To supplement solar energy generation, India has distributed 28 crore LED bulbs in the last three years which have helped save USD 2 billion and 4 GW of electricity, the prime minister said.

ISA, headquartered in Gurgaon near here, is now a treaty-based inter-governmental organisation that was established following the Paris Declaration as an alliance dedicated to the promotion of solar energy among its member countries.

E Macron while addressing said,''With PM Modi we are committed and hv same obsession-creating momentum,inspiring people&gathering them to deliver results.But we're obsessed by concrete results,so now we are creating new momentum,we take new commitment to deliver complete results for our countries and planet.''

