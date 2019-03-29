Our film has nothing to do with Modi, BJP says producers of biopic

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 29: The producers of PM Narendra Modi have told the Election Commission that film has nothing to do with Modi or the BJP.

Further in their reply they said that they had put in their personal money to make the film.

Hitesh Jain, lawyer for the producers - Anand K Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Manish Acharya and Suresh Oberoi said, "the allegations made linking our client's movie with a political party merely on a few public events, Facebook posts and tweets are not only false but have no basis in either fact and/or law."

They also said that any order to ban or delay the release of the film would adversely affect the democracy and rule of law. Freedom of expression cannot be held to ransom by anyone especially a rival political party, they also said.

The EC had sought an explanation from the film's producers following a complaint by the Congress. The Congress had asked the poll panel to delay the release of the film. The producers however termed the allegations as baseless and asked the EC to let the film be released on April 5.