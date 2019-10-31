Our envoy’s visit to Arunachal shows support to India’s sovereignty: US

New Delhi, Oct 31: The US has said that the visit by its Ambassador to Arunachal Pradesh shows its support to Indian sovereignty.

In an apparent message to China, the US said that the visit by its envoy, Kenneth Juster to Arunachal Pradesh highlights resolute US support for Indian sovereignty and commitment to local partnerships.

Juster was in Arunachal Pradesh to inaugurate the Tawang Festival on Monday. It may be recalled that a similar visit in 2016 by then-Ambassador Richard Verma had sparked off an exchange between New Delhi and Beijing.

Juster in a tweet said that it was an honour for him to be the chief guest at the Tawang Festival and also to inaugurate its seventh edition. He tweeted with the hashtag, USIndiaDosti.

China has protested high profile visits by foreign dignitaries to Arunachal Pradesh. It views such visits by the Dalai Lama also with a great deal of wariness.

During his visit, he said more health centres in the state would be upgraded with modern technology. He also said that the US has modernised hospitals and health facility centres in Namsai and Pasighat. He extended his gratitude to the local people for their hospitality.

He further said that the University of Florida has collaborated with Arunachal Pradesh's lone central university, the Rajiv Gandhi University for combined research work.