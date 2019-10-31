  • search
Trending Maharashtra BJP-Shiv Sena Nawaz Sharif
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Our envoy’s visit to Arunachal shows support to India’s sovereignty: US

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 31: The US has said that the visit by its Ambassador to Arunachal Pradesh shows its support to Indian sovereignty.

    In an apparent message to China, the US said that the visit by its envoy, Kenneth Juster to Arunachal Pradesh highlights resolute US support for Indian sovereignty and commitment to local partnerships.

    US Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster visits Urgelling Gompa where the sixth Dalai Lama was born at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh
    US Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster visits Urgelling Gompa where the sixth Dalai Lama was born at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh

    Juster was in Arunachal Pradesh to inaugurate the Tawang Festival on Monday. It may be recalled that a similar visit in 2016 by then Ambassador Richard Verma had sparked off an exchange between New Delhi and Beijing.

    Juster in a tweet said that it was an honour for him to be the chief guest at the Tawang Festival and also to inaugurate its seventh edition. He tweeted with the hashtag, USIndiaDosti.

    NIA arrests key suspect in murder of Arunachal Pradesh MLA

    China has protested high profile visits by foreign dignitaries to Arunachal Pradesh. It views such visits by the Dalai Lama also with a great deal of wariness.

    During his visit, he said more health centres in the state would be upgraded with modern technology. He also said that the US has modernised hospitals and health facility centres in Namsai and Pasighat. He extended his gratitude to the local people for their hospitality.

    He further said that the University of Florida has collaborated with Arunachal Pradesh's lone central university, the Rajiv Gandhi University for combined research work.

    More ARUNACHAL PRADESH News

    Read more about:

    arunachal pradesh pema khandu us ambassador

    Story first published: Thursday, October 31, 2019, 5:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 31, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue