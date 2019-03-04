Our boss is perfectly fine says Jaish-e-Mohammad

New Delhi, Mar 04: Is Jaish-e-Mohammad chief, Maulana Masood Azhar dead? Several reports have suggested that he could have died in hospital where he had been admitted after suffering from renal failure.

Reports had suggested that he was undergoing regular dialysis at an Army hospital in Rawalpindi. However the JeM leadership has said that these reports are false and their chief is doing perfectly fine.

These reports emerge in the wake of Pakistan's foreign minister recently saying that Azhar is very unwell. He is unwell to the extent that he cannot leave his house, because he is really unwell, the minister had also said in an intervention with CNN.

Indian officials tell OneIndia that they cannot confirm this information. It could well be a ploy as are latest information suggests that he had addressed a rally at Bhawalpur, just days before the Pulwama attack.

We are also aware that he was moved out of Bhawalpur immediately after the Pulwama attack and asked to lie low. The ISI had advised both Azhar and Lashkar-e-Tayiba chief, Hafiz Saeed to lie low and also not address any public rallies as the heat on them was high.

Officials also explain that Pakistan cannot let go of Azhar at this crucial juncture. Firstly, he is their proxy in the war against India. Secondly, Pakistan is playing a crucial role in the US-Taliban mediation in Afghanistan. Azhar is close to the Taliban leadership and hence protecting him becomes important as well, officials also explain.