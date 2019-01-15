  • search
    'Our aim is to teach BJP a lesson in 2019', says BSP chief Mayawati

    Lucknow, Jan 15: On her 63rd birthday, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati held a press conference at 11 am and released the 14th volume of her book 'A Travelogue of My Struggle Ridden Life and BSP movement".

    While addressing in Lucknow, Mayawati said,"SP-BSP alliance are giving sleepless nights to BJP leaders. SP-BSP alliance se BJP ki neend ud gayee hai.''

    Our aim is to teach BJP a lesson in 2019, says BSP chief Mayawati
    Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati

    ''Congress has ruled the country for the longest time. No development took place under the Congress party. Our [SP-BSP] aim is to teach the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a lesson in 2019,'' she said.

    "National policy should be made for the welfare of farmers. Most people will not get the benefit of farm loan waiver. Loan amount of every farmer should be waived off," says Mayawati.

    She further said,''We have always worked for the poor and the down trodden. The government should give 100% farm loan waiver else farmer suicides will continue. A strong farm loan waiver policy should be made.''

    The first female chief minister from the Scheduled Caste, Mayawati is seen as a Dalit icon by millions and fondly referred to as Behenji. Her birthdays have been widely celebrated by her supporters until recently.

    In 2003, her birthday, during her third term as chief minister, was celebrated with a 51kg cake on a massive stage and 5,000 bouquets of flowers.

    Mayawati's first solo press conference that comes just days after the big announcement of her party's alliance with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 11:40 [IST]
