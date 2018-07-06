OUCET 2018 results: Steps to download Rank Card

New Delhi, July 6: The OUCET 2018 results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The Osmania university will soon begin web-based counselling. Students would be allotted seats for admission based on their ranks in the exam. The candidates will be admitted into a course/subject based on the ranks secured in the concerned OU Common Entrance Test subject to rules of reservations. In case of a tie in the rank, the order of merit will be decided on the following basis: 1) marks secured in Part A of Common Entrance Test, 2) age of the candidate (senior in age getting higher priority) and 3) percentage of marks secured by the candidate in qualifying examination. The results are available on oucet.ouadmissions.com.

How to check OUCET 2018 Result

Go to OUCET 2018 website: oucet.ouadmissions.com

Click on the Download Rank Card link

Enter the required details

Take a printout

