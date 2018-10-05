  • search

OSSTET 2018 today, download admit card

By Vikash Aiyappa
    New Delhi, Oct 5: The OSSTET 2018 admit card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The OSSTET 2018 exam conducted by BSE Odisha is scheduled to be held on October 5th, today. The candidates applying for the High School TET 2018, OSSTET 2018, will need to visit the official website osstet.in.

    How to download OSSTET 2018 admit card:

    • Go to osstet.in
    • Click on login button
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Friday, October 5, 2018, 6:10 [IST]
