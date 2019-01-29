  • search
    OSSSC recruitment 2019: Last date to apply for 1746 posts

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 29: Today is the last date to apply for the (OSSSC recruitment 2019) Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission, Junior Clerk/Junior Assistant posts. The candidates who have not applied yet should do so on the official website-osssc.gov.in. The total number of vacant posts is 1746.

    Important dates:

    Online Registration - 29.1.1019 (last date)
    Online Payment of Examination Fee- 29.1.1019 (last date)
    Payment of Examination fee by Treasury Challan- 30.1.2019(start date), 3.2.2019(last date)
    Online application - 6.2.2019(last date)

    Post details:

    Post Name- Junior Clerk/Junior Assistant
    No Of OSSSC Vacancy- 1746
    Pay Scale- Rs 5200-20200

    Qualification- Graduate

    Age limit:

    The candidates who wish to apply for the posts of Junior Clerk/Junior Assistant must fall under the age bracket of 18 to 32 years.

    Application fee:

    For General & OBC Category- Rs 100
    For SC/ST Category- NIL
    The candidates need to pay the examination fee through Online or Challan.

    Selection Process: Candidates would be selected on the basis of their Written Exam & Practical Skill Test.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 17:47 [IST]
