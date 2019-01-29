OSSSC recruitment 2019: Last date to apply for 1746 posts

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 29: Today is the last date to apply for the (OSSSC recruitment 2019) Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission, Junior Clerk/Junior Assistant posts. The candidates who have not applied yet should do so on the official website-osssc.gov.in. The total number of vacant posts is 1746.

Important dates:

Online Registration - 29.1.1019 (last date)

Online Payment of Examination Fee- 29.1.1019 (last date)

Payment of Examination fee by Treasury Challan- 30.1.2019(start date), 3.2.2019(last date)

Online application - 6.2.2019(last date)

Post details:

Post Name- Junior Clerk/Junior Assistant

No Of OSSSC Vacancy- 1746

Pay Scale- Rs 5200-20200

Qualification- Graduate

Age limit:

The candidates who wish to apply for the posts of Junior Clerk/Junior Assistant must fall under the age bracket of 18 to 32 years.

Application fee:

For General & OBC Category- Rs 100

For SC/ST Category- NIL

The candidates need to pay the examination fee through Online or Challan.

Selection Process: Candidates would be selected on the basis of their Written Exam & Practical Skill Test.