OSSSC recruitment 2019: Last date to apply for 1746 posts
New Delhi, Jan 29: Today is the last date to apply for the (OSSSC recruitment 2019) Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission, Junior Clerk/Junior Assistant posts. The candidates who have not applied yet should do so on the official website-osssc.gov.in. The total number of vacant posts is 1746.
Important dates:
Online Registration - 29.1.1019 (last date)
Online Payment of Examination Fee- 29.1.1019 (last date)
Payment of Examination fee by Treasury Challan- 30.1.2019(start date), 3.2.2019(last date)
Online application - 6.2.2019(last date)
Post details:
Post Name- Junior Clerk/Junior Assistant
No Of OSSSC Vacancy- 1746
Pay Scale- Rs 5200-20200
Qualification- Graduate
Age limit:
The candidates who wish to apply for the posts of Junior Clerk/Junior Assistant must fall under the age bracket of 18 to 32 years.
Application fee:
For General & OBC Category- Rs 100
For SC/ST Category- NIL
The candidates need to pay the examination fee through Online or Challan.
Selection Process: Candidates would be selected on the basis of their Written Exam & Practical Skill Test.