Orphans in Maharashtra to get 1 percent reservation in government jobs, education

In a first, the Maharashtra government on Monday passed a resolution to provide 1 percent reservation to orphans in government jobs and education in the state. The reservation, termed parallel reservation, will be provided under the general category, which means there is no caste certificate required for availing the reservation.

Parallel reservation means, of the total jobs available under the general category, 1% will be reserved only for orphans. The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

The move will benefit orphans get education and government jobs after leaving the orphanage. It will also be applicable to all scholarship schemes, fee reimbursement schemes for professional courses and admissions in government-run hostels.

The state government had taken this decision in the state cabinet this January but the GR to ratify it was issued after two months. The state women and child development department on Monday issued orders to implement it immediately.

According to the GR, those who cannot trace their parents or any relative and do not know their caste will be eligible for the reservation. They should have orphan certificate, issued by the state government.

In Maharashtra, 3,900 orphans lived in government-run orphanages. The figure is apart from those living in private orphanages.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day