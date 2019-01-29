  • search
    OROP vs ODOMOS: The war of one liners

    By Smriti Pathak
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 29: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah targeted BJP president Amit Shah for his OROP jibe and said the country was suffering from too much "ODOMOS - overdose of only Modi, only Shah". "... the rest of the country suffers from too much ODOMOS - overdose (of) only Modi, only Shah," Abdullah tweeted on Monday.

    National Conference leader Omar Abdullah
    National Conference leader Omar Abdullah

    During a rally in Himachal Pradesh's Una, Shah reportedly said the BJP government within a year delivered on its promise of One Rank One Pension (OROP) but the Congress gave 'Only Rahul Only Priyanka'.

    The BJP president made the jibe days after induction of Congress president Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi as the party's general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh.

    orop omar abdullah

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 5:33 [IST]
