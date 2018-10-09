Organisational structure of the Madhya Pradesh BJP in tatters; lacks coordination

New Delhi, Oct 9: Organisational structure of Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has almost collapsed which has been scripting its success stories on the sheer strength of the organisation in the state. Impact of this is reflecting in the election management all across. The party has never hesitated to accept that Madhya Pradesh has the best organisational structure among all states.

Sources said that the state known for its best organisational structure was undergoing the worst-ever crisis with a total lack of coordination between Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shiv Raj Singh Chouhan and leaders in the organisation which is making things even more difficult for the party in the state where elections have already been announced.

Party insiders are saying that there is a zero understanding among the government and organisation forget about any coordination. There is no one to take decision on behalf of the party. Moreover these deterioration in the party have not happened in months but in years. Lack of coordination between the government and the organisation started around two-three years ago which has now reached its zenith when elections are round the corner. The party did not pay its attention to address them.

On the contrary, Rajasthan where there was no coordination between the organisation and the government was being managed in a better way. The party insiders are saying that the organisational strength of Madhya Pradesh was the strongest but it has almost collapsed in the state which is reflecting on its election management and planning.

Sources said that due to lack of coordination many people have sat at home and this is being the reason that BJP rallies are not getting any crowd. The state organisation is undergoing major change. Feedback in this regard has been sent to the central leadership of the party but the state leadership is of the view that time is running out for the Madhya Pradesh BJP.

Moreover, the BJP leadership in the state are also worried as they feel that there is a Congress undercurrent at least in Madhya Pradesh from where returning for the BJP is almost impossible. The BJP needs a Gujarat to happen in Madhya Pradesh if they want to retain power. There might be differences in the Congress leadership in the state and they are going alon in the state but people want to replace the BJP this time round.