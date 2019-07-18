Organ donation by 1 saves 4 in Kolkata, KP creates separate green corridors

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, July 18: The family of a brain-dead 34-year-old man donated his organs to at least four patients on Tuesday. This is the fourth cadaver donation recorded in Kolkata this year. The heart, two kidneys and liver of brain-dead Chinmoy Ghosh were transplanted on four patents at different hospitals in Kolkata on Tuesday, doctors said.

Reportedly, the 34-year-old Chinmoy Ghosh, a resident of Memari in Burdwan district. He was gravely injured when a truck had hit the two-wheeler he was riding from behind last Wednesday and taken to the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital.

After his condition deteriorated, Ghosh was brought to a city-based private nursing home, where he was declared brain dead on Monday afternoon following which his family decided to donate his organs, a spokesperson of the nursing home said.

The Kolkata Police created separate green corridors in the morning for a quick transportation of his organs- heart, kidneys and a liver to three hospitals that were SSKM hospital, Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, another two private hospitals.

Ghosh's heart went to 25-year-old youth of Dankuni, Surajit Patra, who is being treated at the Calcutta National Medical College, one of his two kidneys was transplanted to 19-year-old girl Ruma Kumari Dhanu at a private hospital in the city's Ekbalpur area, the spokesperson said. The other kidney went to a city-based 56-year-old man, who was suffering from chronic kidney failure, at a private hospital in the city's EM Bypass area. His liver was transplanted to one 54-year-old Bidhan Adhikary, a resident of Bangaon, at the SSKM hospital and his skin was stored at the skin bank there while the cornea was sent to Disha hospital, as per reported by News Nation.

The deceased's family believes that Ghosh will be alive in this manner as his organs have given new lives to many people.