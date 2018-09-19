Ordinance route for Triple Talaq Bill ‘undemocratic': AIMPLB

New Delhi, Sep 19: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday dubbed the Union Government's move to take an ordinance route to make triple talaq a punishable offence as 'undemocratic'.

The triple talaq bill aims to 'set aside' the centuries-old practice of instant divorce or talaq-e-biddat by men. It provides for three years imprisonment and a fine for divorcing a woman by uttering "talaq" three times in quick succession.

"It was undemocratic that a matter that is pending before the Parliament should be made law through an ordinance. We will examine it, if convener of legal committee of AIMPLB is of the view that it should be challenged before being adopted by Parliament, then it can be done," AIMPLB's Z Jilani told news agency ANI.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance making triple talaq a punishable offence. It will now be sent to the President for his assent. Once it gets the President's approval, the ordinance will come into effect.

On August 9, the Union Cabinet had approved three amendments to the 'Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill' which has been cleared by Lok Sabha and pending approval of Rajya Sabha.

The triple talaq bill pushed by the Government had met with a stiff resistance in the Rajya Sabha where it was opposed by several Opposition lawmakers.