Ram Temple ordinance only after legal process gets over, says PM Modi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that any decision on bringing an Ordinance on Ram temple can be considered only after the judicial process gets over.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, the prime minister also suggested that the judicial process was being slowed down because Congress lawyers were creating "obstacles" in the Supreme Court.

"We have said in our BJP manifesto that a solution would be found to this issue under the ambit of the Constitution," the Prime Minister said about the Ram temple matter when asked whether the Ram Mandir issue had been relegated as merely an emotive issue for the BJP."

Let the judicial process be over. After the judicial process is over, whatever will be our responsibility as the government, we are ready to make all efforts," Modi said.

The Prime Minister was asked why an Ordinance cannot be promulgated to facilitate Ram temple construction when a similar step was taken to ban instant Triple Talaq. In response, Modi said, "the Triple Talaq ordinance was brought after the Supreme Court verdict, in the light of Supreme Court verdict."

He was referring to the Supreme Court's ruling in 2017, banning the practice of Triple Talaq among the Muslims. Subsequently, the government issued an Ordinance and brought a bill in Parliament. The bill has been passed by the Lok Sabha and is before the Rajya Sabha.

"Nobody can deny that those sitting in the governments in the last 70 years have tried their best to stall a solution to this (Ayodhya) issue," Modi said.

PM Modi also reiterated that it was the Congress which was slowing down the judicial process. "In the court, Congress lawyers, who are creating obstacles, should stop. Let the judicial process take its own course," he said.

"Don't weigh it in political terms... I beseech the Congress, for the sake of national peace and amity, they should stop its lawyers from stalling this (Ayodhya issue) in the court," he added.

There has been a renewed pitch within the party as well as by its sister organisations in the Sangh Parivar for expediting the process of construction of the temple.

The Sangh Parivar organisations have expressed unhappiness over the delay in resolving the matter and there are demands for promulgating an Ordinance, similar to the one issued on Triple Talaq, to facilitate construction of a temple. The demand for Ordinance has been articulated even by BJP's ally the Shiv Sena.