Orderly, peaceful transfer of power must continue says PM Modi after US violence

New Delhi, Jan 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed distress over the riots and violence in Washington DC.

The PM said that orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. He also said that the democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests.

In an unprecedented breach of security, thousands of angry supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump have entered the US Capitol and clashed with police, forcing a delay in the constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden''s victory in the November election. One person has died in the incident.

The police had a tough time in managing the crowd, as hundreds of protesters made their way into the US Capitol, where members of the US Congress were going through the process of counting and certifying the electoral college votes. Both the House and Senate and the entire Capitol was placed under a lockdown.

Members of the US Congress were asked to get hold of the gas masks under their seats as the police resorted to tear gas to disperse protestors.

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!â€ Trump said in a tweet.

Multiple news outlets showed protestors walking with ease inside the Capitol and hundreds of them occupying the inaugural stage. A large number of them were seen climbing the wall.

Vice President Mike Pence, who was inside the Capitol presiding over the joint session of the Congress, was evacuated from the building. The process was on to evacuate all the other lawmakers, thus temporarily suspending the process to count and certify the electoral college votes.

Washington DC Mayor imposed a city-wide curfew. This is possibly for the first time in the recent history that such a large number of people have breached into the US Capitol and disrupted the constitutional provisions.

Trump who lost the popular and electoral college vote continues to dispute the results, without evidence, and has encouraged his supporters to attend the rallies in the national capital.

He took the stage about noon to roaring crowds, claiming he had won the election.

Senator Ted Cruz said that the violence was unacceptable.

Every American has the right to peacefully protest, but the violence we are witnessing on US Capitol grounds is unacceptable. Attacking property and the brave men and women of the Capitol Police must stop. I strongly condemn these acts. Our nation is better than this,Congressman Steve Womack said.

United States Capitol Police saved my life. Attacks on law enforcement officers trying to do their jobs are never acceptable. Period. We can passionately protest without being violent, said House Republican Whip Steve Scalise.