Order to shut down 2 Delhi markets withdrawn

    New Delhi, Nov 23: The order to shut down two evening markets in west Delhi until the end of this month for violating COVID-19 safety guidelines was withdrawn hours after the notice was sent last night.

    On Sunday the Delhi government had ordered the closure of the two markets-the Punjab Basti market and the Janta in the Nangloi area till November 30. The order was passed after it was noticed that people were not wearing masks and social distancing norms were being flouted.

    Coronavirus outbreak: India records 44,059 new COVID-19 cases, 511 death in the last 24 hours

    Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal had on Friday said that the government does not want to close down any of the markets. He however asked the representatives of the markets to provide masks to those who are not wearing it.

    Story first published: Monday, November 23, 2020, 10:57 [IST]
