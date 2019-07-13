  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Orbiter, lander and rover: What makes Chandrayaan-2 a technically complex mission?

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 13: ISRO would achieve many firsts with Chandrayaan-2 which is going to be launched by powerful launch vehicle GSLV-Mk-3 during the wee hours of Monday morning. Chandrayaan 2 will be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Shriharikota.

    This will be India's first attempt at a soft landing on the moon. If successful, it will make the country the fourth to achieve such a feat, after Russia, the US and China. All previous lunar crafts have landed near the equator and this is the first time one will land near the south pole.

    Orbiter, lander and rover: What makes Chandrayaan-2 a technically complex mission?

    Whila a lot has been talked about Chandrayaan-2's three modules namely Orbiter, Lander (Vikram) and Rover (Pragyan), little is discussed about the things this mission would do.

    Chandrayaan-2: How is it different from India's first moon mission Chandrayaan-1

    What everyone knows is this. The Chandrayaan-2 orbiter will circle the moon and provide information about its surface. The Lander will soft-land on the lunar surface and unload the Rover to study and take measurements from the surface. The lander and rover on Chandrayaan-2 will touchdown at a site 600 kilometers from the lunar South pole.

    Weighing about 3,850 kg, Chandrayaan 2 is a three-in-one integrated spacecraft. Several state-of-art indigenous systems were conceived and realised in the areas of navigation, guidance, control, onboard autonomy, precision sensors, and intricate communication links involving orbiter, lander, rover, and ground systems for this mission, a report in The Print said.

    Orbiter, Lander and Rover will remain in contact with ground stations. Among many other studies, the main aim is to study the moon's mineral and chemical composition and its topology and seismology. Measuring moon-quakes and studying the lunar crust and mantle are also said to be objectives of the mission.

    Chandrayaan 2: Why did ISRO choose to explore the Lunar South Pole region?

    Keeping communication links established continuously is a big technological challenge, considering massive distance of 384,400km between earth and moon. Ensuring trajectory accuracy for this far a distance while navigating the non-uniform gravitation pull of the Earth, the Moon, and other astronomical bodies is really a major technological challenge.

    More ISRO News

    Read more about:

    isro chandrayaan 2 satish dhawan space centre

    Story first published: Saturday, July 13, 2019, 10:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue