Oratory alright, but Sidhu has a thing or two to learn from his Captain

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Feb 21: Comments, which may not be actionable, still make a lot of difference in politics especially aftermath a major tragedy. Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu's comment after attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama is a classic example. Sidhu's failure to make bold statement against Pakistan has made him look weak.

Sidhu the prolific speaker, stylish cricket- commentator and the extempore reciter of Hindi couplet on the 'Kapil Sharma Show' missed the right words to strike a chord with the nation after the Pulwama attack.

Sidhu had said that "for a handful people, you cannot blame an entire nation [Pakistan]." Sidhu was reportedly ousted from the 'Kapil Sharma show' and replaced with Archana Puran Singh for his statement.

Subsequent counter attack against BJP didn't compensate for the weak statement he made before. Sidhu hit out at the BJP by reminding it of the release of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar 20 years ago during the Kandahar standoff in 1999. However, it didn't help much to pacify the anger against Sidhu.

Sidhu's visit to Pakistan for the oath-taking ceremony of Imran Khan, his hug to Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his initiative to open Kartarpur Corridor are still fresh in the memory of the people of the country. Therefore, his not so-bold-statement against Pakistan is not well received.

Most importantly, Sidhu's comment in comparison to his colleague Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's tone and rhetoric looked weak and lacked the tinge of nationalist sentiment and anti-Pakistan sentiment.

"Dear @ImranKhanPTI you have Jaish chief Masood Azhar sitting in Bahawalpur and masterminding the attacks with ISI help. Go pick him up from there. If you can't let us know we'll do it for you. BTW what has been done about the proofs of Mumbai's 26/11 attack. Time to walk the talk," the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted.

Amarinder Singh's comment has all the ingredient to connect with the media and expectations of people at this juncture. Roaring call to arrest Jaish chief Masood Azhar, however, may not be actionable strongly connected with the emotions of people.

Sidhu, Tourism Minister, has a thing to learn from the seasoned politician of Punjab Amarinder Singh.