Opposition ‘vilifying EVMs’ to explain coming defeat, says PM Modi

India

oi-Deepika S

Madgaon (Goa), Jan 20: Taking a dig at the Opposition's show of unity during a rally in Kolkata, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said their "mahagathbandhan" (grand alliance) was an alliance of corruption, negativity and instability.

The Opposition was staring at a defeat in forthcoming elections and looking for excuses ahead of their impending loss and thus are vilifying electronic voting machines, Modi said, addressing BJP's booth-level workers through video-conference.

Leaders from over a dozen opposition parties gathered in Kolkata Saturday and vowed to put up a united fight in the coming Lok Sabha elections and oust Modi from power.

Several opposition leaders at the rally demanded the use of ballot papers instead of EVMs which they said were the source of "all sorts of malpractices".

"The Opposition's mahagathbandhan is an alliance of corruption, negativity and instability. The Opposition has 'dhanshakti' (money power), we have 'janshakti' (people's power)," Modi said.

He also wished the ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar a speedy recovery, and called him the "architect of modern Goa".

A campaign against the Electronic Voting Machines was considered one of the key focus areas -- a list of which was drawn up after yesterday's rally.

Several opposition leaders, including Farooq Abdullah of the National Conference, had labelled the EVMs "chor machine" - an allegation that started last year following a string of BJP victories in assembly elections, especially the party's sweep in Uttar Pradesh.

Several voters had alleged that the EVMs had recorded their votes wrongly. Later, Mayawati - one of the key opposition leaders -- had demanded that paper ballots be re-introduced for elections and the EVMs junked.