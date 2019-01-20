  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Opposition ‘vilifying EVMs’ to explain coming defeat, says PM Modi

    By
    |

    Madgaon (Goa), Jan 20: Taking a dig at the Opposition's show of unity during a rally in Kolkata, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said their "mahagathbandhan" (grand alliance) was an alliance of corruption, negativity and instability.

    Narendra Modi

    The Opposition was staring at a defeat in forthcoming elections and looking for excuses ahead of their impending loss and thus are vilifying electronic voting machines, Modi said, addressing BJP's booth-level workers through video-conference.

    Leaders from over a dozen opposition parties gathered in Kolkata Saturday and vowed to put up a united fight in the coming Lok Sabha elections and oust Modi from power.

    Several opposition leaders at the rally demanded the use of ballot papers instead of EVMs which they said were the source of "all sorts of malpractices".

    "The Opposition's mahagathbandhan is an alliance of corruption, negativity and instability. The Opposition has 'dhanshakti' (money power), we have 'janshakti' (people's power)," Modi said.

    He also wished the ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar a speedy recovery, and called him the "architect of modern Goa".

    A campaign against the Electronic Voting Machines was considered one of the key focus areas -- a list of which was drawn up after yesterday's rally.

    Several opposition leaders, including Farooq Abdullah of the National Conference, had labelled the EVMs "chor machine" - an allegation that started last year following a string of BJP victories in assembly elections, especially the party's sweep in Uttar Pradesh.

    Several voters had alleged that the EVMs had recorded their votes wrongly. Later, Mayawati - one of the key opposition leaders -- had demanded that paper ballots be re-introduced for elections and the EVMs junked.

    Read more about:

    narendra modi 2019 lok sabha elections

    Story first published: Sunday, January 20, 2019, 16:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue