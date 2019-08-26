Opposition using ‘marak shakti’ to harm BJP leaders: Sadhvi Pragya

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 26: Bhopal BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya on Monday stirred another controversy saying the Opposition is apparently using a "marak shakti" to harm BJP leaders.

"Once a Maharaj ji told me that bad times are upon us and Opposition is upto something, using some 'marak shakti' against BJP. I later forgot what he said, but now when I see our top leaders leaving us one by one, I am forced to think, wasn't Maharaj ji right?" Thakur is seen saying in a video posted by ANI.

Anyone dividing country is criminal: Pragya Thakur on Nehru

Sadhvi Pragya was referring to the deaths of two BJP stalwarts Arun Jaitley, who passed away at the age of 66 on August 24 and Sushma Swaraj, who passed away on August 6.

"Marak shakti" stands for a force, initiated through occult or rituals, intended to harm an individual or group. Former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley died on August 24 and Sushma Swaraj on August 6.

"But now, when I see our top leaders Sushma ji, Babulal ji, Jaitley ji leaving us one by one after undergoing pain, I am forced to think, wasn't it (what Maharaj said) right? It is true that our leadership is leaving us untimely," the BJP MP said.