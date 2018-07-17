Opposition to back joint candidate for RS deputy chairman post

New Delhi, July 17: The strength of the united opposition will once again put to test during the elections to the post of deputy chairman, Rajya Sabha. The opposition has now decided to back a joint candidate for the post.

The name of the candidate would be announced after the notification for the election is released. At a meet of the opposition parties, it was decided to finalise a consensus candidate.

The Congress would look to retain its position and take advantage of the fact that the NDA is in minority in the Upper House. The elections became necessary as the term of P J Kurien ended on July 1.

While the BJP is the single largest party in the Upper House, it is still short of a clear majority. It would find it hard to get its candidate for the post elected, provided the opposition stands united.

The BJP would rely on the AIADMK and the BJD in a bid to get its candidate elected. The opposition meanwhile is thinking of fielding Trinamool Congress leader Sukehendu Shekhar Roy. The chances of finalising the name of an NCP candidate is not also not ruled out.