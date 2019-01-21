  • search
    Opposition to take up EVM hacking issue with Election Commission: Mamata Banerjee

    By Pti
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 21: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday said the opposition will take up with Eelection Commission the claims made by an US-based cyber expert that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) can be hacked.

    In a tweet, she said every vote was valuable and the issue should be taken up. "Our great democracy must be protected. Every vote of yours is precious. All Oppn parties discussed the #EVM issue after the #UnitedIndiaAtBrigade rally. We are working closely together and decided on Jan 19 itself to consistently take up the matter with EC. Yes, every vote counts," she tweeted.

    The cyber expert has demonstrated how EVMs can allegedly be hacked at an event in London organised by the Indian Journalists' Association (Europe).

    PTI

    mamata banerjee evm election commission

