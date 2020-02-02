  • search
Trending Budget 2020 Nirbhaya Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Opposition set to corner govt in Parliament over CAA, NPR and NRC

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 02: Opposition parties on Monday are set to corner the government in Parliament on issues related to CAA, NPR and NRC, sources said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Left parties, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and some others have already given adjournment notices in the Rajya Sabha for demanding immediate discussion on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), they said.

    The Congress and some other opposition parties are set to give adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha too, the sources said.

    Opposition parties are demanding a discussion in both the Houses on the amended citizenship law, NPR and NRC, amid countrywide protests against them, they said.

    The opposition has termed the CAA passed by Parliament as "unconstitutional" and have challenged the same in the Supreme Court which will hear the matter later this month. The opposition parties have also urged chief ministers of those states which have opposed the CAA to not roll out the NPR exercise.

    The Budget session of Parliament started on January 31 with the President's address to the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament and the presentation on Union Budget on February 1.

    Both the Houses are set to initiate the discussion on the 'motion of thanks' to the President's address starting Monday.

    More PARLIAMENT News

    Read more about:

    parliament citizenship amendment bill nrc

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X