    Opposition scared of Modi ending corruption, dynasty politics: PM Modi

    By PTI
    |

    Patna, Apr 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led opposition, asserting that the "mahamilavati gang" is scared that if he comes to power again, their "shops" of corruption and dynasty politics will shut down.

    Addressing an election rally in Bihar's Bhagalpur, Modi also said the opposition wants to strip the armed forces of their special powers, while the NDA government strives to give full liberty to jawans to deal with terrorists and Naxals.

    "The mahamilavati gang is actually afraid of something else though it may have other pretensions while scaremongering. They fear that if Modi comes to power again, their shops of corruption, dynasty politics and venal defence deals will shut down," he said.

    The prime minister said his government has been making efforts to bolster the quota system introduced by Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

    "They are saying that if Modi comes to power again, elections would be done away with. All constitutional bodies will be under threat. And reservations will be done away with.

    "The fact remains, this 'chowkidar' of yours has been making all efforts to strengthen the quota system introduced by Baba Saheb Ambedkar," Modi said.

    Bihar will witness seven-phase polling for its 40 Lok Sabha seats.

    Read more about:

