Opposition renews call for 50pc EVM checks, moves Supreme Court again

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 24: As many as 21 Opposition parties have filed a review petition before the the Supreme Court once again over EVMs malfunctioning across three phases of the Lok Sabha election.

The renewed call comes over two weeks after the top court ordered the poll body to cross-check voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips of five randomly selected EVMs in every constituency instead of just one in the Lok Sabha elections.