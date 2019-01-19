Opposition rally Live: Shatrughan Sinha dares BJP to expel him

India

oi-Vikas SV

Kolkata, Jan 19: All eyes would be on the opposition parties' show of strength rally in Kolkata today which is being organised by Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress. Several bigwigs from the opposition parties across the country are likely to share the dais with Banerjee who seems to taking a lead in forging a formidable alliance to take on the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"Even before being a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, I am leader of Bharat. So whatever I say or do, is for the people and for their benefit. I am answerable to them. Hence, I try to show BJP a mirror so that they understand that it's a democracy and they cannot do such injustice. Yashwant Sinha tells me that BJP will now throw me out of the party. But I am not scared but I am a people's man," Shatrughan Sinha says. Under Atal Bihari Vajpayee there was democracy, now there is dictatorship, says Shatrughan Sinha. People ask me that you are in BJP then why are you rebellling. I am with truth. I am not afraid of speaking the truth, says Shatrughan Sinha. He says Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie told him that I would be expelled from the party after this, so be it. Shatrughan Sinha calls Mamata Banerjee revolutionary leader. Shatrughan Sinha begins address. "I request senior regional leaders to prepare a manifesto together to take it forward. This task needs to be executed by the leaders themselves. I was the PM for a short time. I know that stable nation is important to build the a country. They got full majority, but what they have done is in front of everyone. We need to instill confidence among the people by telling them about our action plan," Deve Gowda says in Kolkata. "The crisis looms over farmers and at the borders. The fishermen are under loss and youths are unemployed. Our country is under a lot of stress. The upcoming Lok Sabha elections will not be an ordinary one. It will be an election to restore people's faith in democracy. I wish all the success," Kharge earlier read out Sonia Gandhi's statement. A small group of experts must come together among us and work on manifesto, says Gowda. We have to forget our differences and come together. We have to unite to save democracy, says Gowda. The main task before us is how to move forward. I listened to all speeches. There is very short time left, says Deve Gowda. Deve Gowda begins address. Mamata Banerjee seeks blessings of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda. Modi Shah insulting Constitution. They are insulting values enshrined in the Constitution...They even gave false affidavit in the Supreme Court. We must unite to save democracy, says Kharge. Farmers are committing suicides, there is distress in the country... In our Karnataka also they are trying to topple government, says Kharge. Modi Shah dividing the society...They are favouring Adani-AMbani, says Kharge. Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge is now addressing the rally. They are misusing ED, RBI, CBI and ruining institutions. They are dividing country on the lines of caste, religion, says Naidu. He says EVMs should be done away with. Even advanced countries use ballot papers, he says. Agriculture and farmers have suffered under this government. This government more interested in politics than in development, says Naidu. Naidu says economy has suffered. They have just made false promises. They have given nice slogans, but nothing has been done in reality, says Chandrababu Naidu. He says this is publicity prime minister, he says. We have only one ambition, save India, save democracy, says Naidu. BJP is destroying democracy, they have betrayed the nation, he says. "People often ask me , if not Modi, then who'll become the PM? I want to tell them that 2019 elections is not for a PM but to chase away Modi and Amit Shah," says Arvind Kejriwal. Chandrababu Naidu begins address. They want to do what Hitler did in Germany. They want to change the Constitution. If BJP comes back to power then country be ruined. No matter what needs to be, oust Modi government, Kejriwal. Modi and Shah are sowing seeds of hatred in country. They pitting Hindus against Muslims, they will ruin the country. They have done in 5 years what Pakistan could not do in 70 years, says Kejriwal. Modi ji and Amit Shah ji have ruined the country. Youth are dissappointed, they do not have jobs. Modi ji cheated them, says Kejriwal. Kejriwal begins address. I appeal, unite against BJP. We must unite to save nation, we must unite to save institutions, says Akhilesh. We are allied with the people of the country.. We must ensure that BJP doesnt win a single seat in any seat just like Tamil Nadu, says Akhilesh yadav. "SOme say there are many PM aspirants here, we say the whom the people choose will become," says Yadav. He says BJP has dissappointed the nation. Entire nation will be happy with this getting together of parties..We forged an alliance in UP which many thought would never be possible, says Akhilesh Yadav. Akhilesh Yadav thanks 'Mamata Didi' for organising rally. Akhilesh Yadav begins address. Farmers struggling across country.. Current government favours the rich, says Kumaraswamy. "During seven decades, we have seen emergence of strong regional parties, which have established strong relations with their leaders," Kumaraswamy says. Kumaraswamy heaps praise at Mamata Banerjee. Says all regional parties must join hands for the sake of India. He says "we are witnessing a situation where our democratic country is headed by a undemocratic regime." He calls BJP rule dictatorial. Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy begins address. "Many asked me why I'm against Modi. If that person is against the country, then I will be against him. I oppose Narendra Modi for his destructive policies, have nothing against him personally," Stalin says. Farooq Abdullah Urges EC to Do Away With EVMs, Calls Them 'Chor' Machines. We are uniting to to remove Modi. If we are united, no one can stop us, says Stalin. Stalin dubs fight against BJP and fight for second independence. He says Tamil Nadu and West Bengal share cultural heritage. "Tamil Nadu and West Bengal similar in many ways," says Stalin. DMK President M K Stalin begins address. "People are being divided, on basis of where they come, their religion. Fires are being spread in Assam in North East. We have to sacrifice, before asking people we should lead by making sacrifice. Every community will have to make sacrifices. Look at Jammu and Kashmir. At what state has it been left in. People are being killed everywhere. And it is said that they are Pakistanis, they are traitors," says Farooq Abdullah. Sharad Yadav says demonetisation and GST destroyed economy. "Farmers, youth, traders, every one is upset," says Sharad Yadav. Sharad Yadav begins address. "We don't think that in last seven seven decades, the politics of vengeance, that we are seeing today, was witnessed before. There was Vajpayee's BJP also. But this government has institutionalised hatred and decisiveness. IT notices were sent to Tejashwi (Lalu Yadav's younger son) within seven days of his rally. Is we chant praises in Modi's honour, there will be no misuse of institutions," Singhvi says. "PM Modi makes fun of Gathbandhan. But the most unethical alliance was in Kashmir. They preach us, " says Singhvi. He thanks Mamata Banerjee for bringing all parties together. "The party that gains the most from division of votes is the BJP. We must stop division of votes," says Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi. "While uniting, we will fight the elections. They said 'Sabka saath, Sabka vikaas.' They took 'sabka saath,' but did 'sabka vinaash'," said Yashwant Sinha earlier. "People have stopped trusting Modi-Shah. No you all have to show people that all parties will stay together," says Arun Shourie. "What is happening in Karnataka will happen in Madhya Pradesh. We have to be aware, cautious," says Shourie. Shourie says all must unite and keep differences aside. "No government has lied so much to the nation. There has been no government so far in history which has interfered in functioning of the institutions so much," says Arun Shourie. Shourie says the government must be ousted, there is no doubt in that. "What this government is doing is unprecedented in history. Anyone who opposes them is called anti-national," says BJP-rebel Yashwant Sinha. "They have left no stone unturned to destroy institutions. They are a threat to democracy...This is the first government which is tinkering with numbers," says Yashwant Sinha. "I know what the BJP will say about this gathering. They will say that we have united to overthrow one man. Its not about one person, its about the ideology," says Yashwant Sinha, a BJP rebel. "I am greatful to Mamata ji for inviting me," says Yashwant Sinha. Hardik Patel earlier today said that Subhash Chandra Bose fought against the 'goro' (Britishers) "we are fighting against 'choro' (thieves)." Shatrughan Sinha arrives. "I congratulate Mamata Ji for organising this historic rally. I urge everyone to save democracy," says Apang. "We are here to save democracy. We are here to save democratic principles...Last four years have been testing times for Indian democracy. Democracy has been going through a worst phase," Apang says. Gegong Apang begins address. "We are here to oppose communal forces," says Soren. Soren says everyone is suffering under BJP rule. "There is an atmosphere of fear in the country. BJP rule is dangerous for the country," says former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. West Bengal: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and DMK Chief MK Stalin received by CM Mamata Banerjee at 'United India' opposition rally, in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/1FZbrIm3zK — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2019 Mamata Banerjee welcomes leaders. DMK president M K Stalin and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav along with SP national vice-president Kiranmoy Nanda have arrived here at Brigade Ground. Mamata Banerjee is now introducing the regional leaders to the gathering. Crowd up on their feet, loud chants can be heard across Brigade Parade ground as Mamata arrives. Mamata Banerjee arrives at Brigade Parade ground, Kolkata. Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi,said that the opposition leaders are joining hands to save their political career. "Tired of their defeats in the political battle, these leaders are now trying their luck by forming an alliance," he said. "Mamata Banerjee has called everyone to defeat combo of Amit Shah and Narendra Modi. I support this..Mamata didi has called all non BJP parties here as the Amit Shah-Narendra Modi duo is very dangerous and the country needs to be saved from them," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reportedly said. The mega rally, convened by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for showcasing a united stand against the centre's ruling BJP in the coming general elections, is being billed as the biggest in the venue both in terms of the prospective huge crowd and large gathering of parties and leaders from across the country. The leaders who have confirmed their participation are: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda, Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, Babulal Marandi of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), Former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, RLD Chief Ajit Singh, National Conference's (NC) Farooq Abdullah, DMK President MK Stalin, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha, SP's Akhilesh Yadav, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel. #WestBengal: Crowds begin to gather for TMC led 'United India' rally in #Kolkata, today. pic.twitter.com/hGtObQM6VG — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2019 Crowds begin to gather for TMC led 'United India' rally in Kolkata. Ahead of Mamata Banerjee's mega opposition rally in Kolkata tomorrow (January 19), Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday wrote to the West Bengal Chief Minister extending is support and said opposition unity is needed to uphold democracy, social justice and secularism. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged on Friday that the Modi government had failed on all fronts and had been misusing all the constitutional institutions of the country. Large scale preparations have been made to ensure that it is a complete success. Besides the huge podiums, 20 watch towers have been erected and 1,000 microphones and 30 LED screens put up so that the spectators can see and hear the speeches of the leaders clearly. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the mega opposition rally being hosted by her Trinamool Congress here on January 19 would sound the "death knell" for the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls and regional parties would be the deciding factor.

One former prime minister, three chief ministers, six former chief ministers and five former Union ministers will be attending the Mamata Banerjee-hosted United India Rally in Kolkata, said reports.

More than 20 national leaders, including former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha and Arun Shourie; three present chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrababu Naidu and H D Kumaraswamy; and former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Akhilesh Yadav and Gegong Apang will attend the meeting.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have decided to skip the Kolkata event, but AICC general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge will represent the Congress at the rally.