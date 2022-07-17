YouTube
  • search
Trending Sri Lanka Crisis Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Opposition meets over vice-presidential candidate

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 17: The Opposition held meeting at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar to discuss their vice presidential candidate today, with the numbers in the electoral college firmly stacked in favour of the ruling NDA combine.

    The meeting was attended by all major opposition parties including the Congress, Shiv Sena, TMC, Left Front constituents, RJD, SP, and others.

    Opposition parties to meet today over vice-presidential candidate

    Among the attendees were Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge and Jairam Ramesh, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja and Binoy Viswam, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, DMK's T R Baalu and Tiruchi Siva, SP's Ram Gopal Yadav, MDMK's Vaiko and TRS' K Keshava Rao. The RJD's A D Singh, IMUL's E T Mohammed Basheer and Kerala Congress (M)'s Jose K. Mani were also present.

    Mixed reaction from Bengal parties to Governor Dhankhar's candidature as vice prezMixed reaction from Bengal parties to Governor Dhankhar's candidature as vice prez

    Unlike the presidential election when the opposition camp had announced their nominee Yashwant Sinha ahead of NDA's Droupadi Murmu, leading to several non BJP parties including even Congress allies Shiv Sena and the JMM veering towards Murmu, this time the like-minded parties wanted to wait for the announcement of the NDA candidate.

    West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has been fielded as the NDA's vice presidential candidate.

    The tenure of incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10.

    The election has already been notified by the Election Commission and the last date for filing of nominations is July 19.

    The election for the post of vice president will be held on August 6.

    Comments

    More OPPOSITION News  

    Read more about:

    opposition next vice president of india

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X