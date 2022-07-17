BJP in Oppn only for 2-3 days: Minister

Opposition meets over vice-presidential candidate

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 17: The Opposition held meeting at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar to discuss their vice presidential candidate today, with the numbers in the electoral college firmly stacked in favour of the ruling NDA combine.

The meeting was attended by all major opposition parties including the Congress, Shiv Sena, TMC, Left Front constituents, RJD, SP, and others.

Among the attendees were Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge and Jairam Ramesh, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja and Binoy Viswam, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, DMK's T R Baalu and Tiruchi Siva, SP's Ram Gopal Yadav, MDMK's Vaiko and TRS' K Keshava Rao. The RJD's A D Singh, IMUL's E T Mohammed Basheer and Kerala Congress (M)'s Jose K. Mani were also present.

Unlike the presidential election when the opposition camp had announced their nominee Yashwant Sinha ahead of NDA's Droupadi Murmu, leading to several non BJP parties including even Congress allies Shiv Sena and the JMM veering towards Murmu, this time the like-minded parties wanted to wait for the announcement of the NDA candidate.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has been fielded as the NDA's vice presidential candidate.

The tenure of incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10.

The election has already been notified by the Election Commission and the last date for filing of nominations is July 19.

The election for the post of vice president will be held on August 6.