Opposition parties to approach SC again over VVPATs, say poll process lacks transparency

New Delhi, Apr 14: Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu led opposition leaders meet began at Constitution Club, Delhi to discuss save democracy, transparency in elections and EVM issues.

Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu had on Saturday met Election Commission officials to complain about widespread EVM malfunctioning and violence during the first phase of voting in the state on April 11. Raising questions on the poll panel's independence and impartiality, Naidu told reporters outside the EC headquarters that the level playing field - an essential attribute of democracy - "now stands disturbed".

At Opposition's press conference, Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "We will go back to the Supreme Court and will carry out a campaign throughout the country raising questions on the discrepancies in the EVMs... We do not think that the election commission is doing enough to address it."

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu said, "The elections in Andhra Pradesh is over and now I am fighting for the country, for transparency in elections. Why so much money is being wasted on VVPATs when they are not being counted."

Singhvi also said,''Questions were raised after the 1st phase of election,we don't think EC is paying adequate attention. If you press the button before X Party,vote goes to Y party. VVPAT displays only for 3 seconds, instead of 7 seconds.''

''Names of Lakhs of voters are deleted online without physical verification. There is a long list the parties have given to EC. It has become even more necessary to count at least 50% of the paper trail of VVPATs. We will demand the same in the Supreme Court,'' he also said.

''The Election Commission has given a wrong affidavit in the Supreme Court saying that the counting process will take 6 days if 50 per cent VVPATs trails are to be verified... How is this possible? Previously when paper ballots were counted it used to take a time of maximum 24 hours... Why has the EC lied in the court... After the government, the election commission has lost its credibility,'' Chandrababu Naidu said.

Addressing the press conference, Chandrababu Naidu said, "People are very angry against Election Commission and Government of India that is why people came at 4:30 am...what affidavit EC has filled is entirely wrong and misleading..."

Meanwhile, Kapil Sibal said, "We believe on voters, not on voting machines... Why VVPATs are not ready to count 50 percent...if EC is going to ignore these facts then we will try some other ways...we can tell EC how these machines can be manipulated...We are not ready to accept EC's decision."